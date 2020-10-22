Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $117.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 39.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.