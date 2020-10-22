Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNN opened at $107.93 on Thursday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

