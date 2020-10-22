Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $119.14 and last traded at $117.07, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.93.

The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $9,108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 145.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.