Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $260.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $288.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

