Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.20. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $196.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.26. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Littelfuse by 169.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 66.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

