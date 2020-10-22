Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) and Madison Square Garden (OTCMKTS:MSG) Head-To-Head Review

Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Littlefield and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littlefield N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden -1.47% -0.90% -0.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Littlefield and Madison Square Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden 0 1 3 0 2.75

Madison Square Garden has a consensus price target of $337.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.16%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Littlefield.

Risk and Volatility

Littlefield has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of Littlefield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Littlefield and Madison Square Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 2.19 $11.43 million $0.48 310.44

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Littlefield.

Summary

Littlefield beats Madison Square Garden on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Littlefield

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

