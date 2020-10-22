Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $368.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

