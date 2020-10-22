Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Danske upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy alerts:

Lundin Energy stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Lundin Energy has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.