Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of MGA opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.05, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

