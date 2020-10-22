Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $28.82 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

