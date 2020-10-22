Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

MPC stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,950,000 after buying an additional 1,594,342 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

