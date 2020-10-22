Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,201,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 439,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

