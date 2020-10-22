Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $256.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.25 and its 200 day moving average is $209.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.