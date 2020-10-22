Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Up 5%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 2,698,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,074,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 4.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

