Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,682. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. Medigus has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

