MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MD. UBS Group raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MEDNAX stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

