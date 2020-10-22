Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MTSL stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.38.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.86% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

