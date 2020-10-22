Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,106.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,299.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,378.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $949.21.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $5,642,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

