Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

