Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.87. 645,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 839,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Analysts predict that Mesoblast limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mesoblast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

