Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.80 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

