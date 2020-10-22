Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $131.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. TheStreet upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

