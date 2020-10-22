Mizuho Increases Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $175.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -235.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,622 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Avalara by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $25,348,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 135.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

