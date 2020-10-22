Mizuho Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $410.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $366.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.73. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 140,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.