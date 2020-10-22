Mizuho Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $290.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $213.07 on Monday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

