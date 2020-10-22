Mizuho Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $73.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,409,000 after buying an additional 328,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 195,480 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

