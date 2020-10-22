Mizuho Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $70.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $92.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.