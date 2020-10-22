Mizuho Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $70.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $92.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49.
In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
