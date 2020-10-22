Mizuho Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $162.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $165.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.42. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after buying an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.