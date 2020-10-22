Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $25.10 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $26.00.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

