Morgan Stanley Cuts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $10.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.47 on Monday. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.40.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $809,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ADT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ADT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

