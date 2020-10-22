Morgan Stanley Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $6.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

