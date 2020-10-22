Morgan Stanley Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,253.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.50.

CMG stock opened at $1,366.66 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,283.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,089.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

