Morgan Stanley Cuts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $132.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $128.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $120.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 681.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.