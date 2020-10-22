Morgan Stanley Cuts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $24.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.93.

HFC stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.67.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

