Morgan Stanley Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $97.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE RPM opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,232 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $245,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $356,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

