Morgan Stanley Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $535.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $468.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $478.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.