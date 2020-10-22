Morgan Stanley Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $40.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPIC. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $36.59.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Insiders have sold a total of 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

