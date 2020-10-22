Morgan Stanley Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $51.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

APO opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

