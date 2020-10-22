Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.59.

MS opened at $50.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after buying an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after buying an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

