Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $130.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,145 shares of company stock worth $27,951,948. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 129,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.4% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

