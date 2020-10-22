Morgan Stanley Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $105.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist downgraded Chevron to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $55,055,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.