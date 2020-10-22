Morgan Stanley Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $44.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.17.

XOM stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

