MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend by 58.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.