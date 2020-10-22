MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.
MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend by 58.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
MSM stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About MSC Industrial Direct
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
