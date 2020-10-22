Nano Price Reaches $0.92 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Nano has a total market cap of $122.01 million and $9.98 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00007078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bitinka, Kucoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,936.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.13 or 0.03201134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.02088779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00427355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00975772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00510300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, OKEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coindeal, CoinEx, Kucoin, Koinex, Binance, RightBTC, CoinFalcon and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

