NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Down 6.1%

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,238,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,513,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.44.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 771.63% and a negative return on equity of 537.97%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoVibronix Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

