Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $152.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Nasdaq stock opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nasdaq by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,101,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

