National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. 1,249,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 860,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

