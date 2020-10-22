National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 4,933,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,861,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 352.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 46.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

