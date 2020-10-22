National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 4,933,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,861,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 352.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 46.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
