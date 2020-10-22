Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.