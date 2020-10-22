nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27. nCino has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,362,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nCino stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

